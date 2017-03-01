12 Things You Didn’t Know About Shake Shack

If you’ve spent any time in New York, you’ve likely heard of their equivalent to the west coast’s In-N-Out Burger. But, as of late, Shake Shack headed west and opened up locations in West Hollywood, Glendale, Century City and in Hollywood. The following are some of the most interesting facts and figures you probably don’t know about this famed burger spot.

1.) Shake Shack Didn’t Start Out As A Burger Spot

Yep, it’s true. When Shake Shack started in 2001, it was just a small cart in the heart of New York City’s Madison Square Park selling hot dogs and lemonade. Three years later, the company changed the concept and improved it by adding not only burgers, but fries, custards and more.





2.) It May Be Known As A New York City Spot, But It’s Located Across The U.S.

What began as a hot dog and lemonade stand in Madison Square Park in New York eventually evolved into a permanent building. Today, Shake Shack has expanded into 18 states in the U.S., as well as 6 countries around the world. The United States’ Shake Shack states include Arizona, California, New York, Florida, Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, Texas, Minnesota, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and more. Globally, there are Shake Shack locations in Japan, Turkey, Russia, South Korea, The United Kingdom, and elsewhere!

3.) New York Has The Most Locations Although Shake Shack can be found in many cities throughout the U.S. and the world, New York state continues to have the most locations with 23 and counting.



Beauty is in the eye of the fry holder. Snap by @littlegirlsbigstomachs. #shakeshack #crinklecuts A post shared by SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:33pm PST 4.) The French Fries Have Not Been A Huge Hit

While patrons love them, the French Fries at Shake Shack received a less than stellar review from the New York Times in 2012. According to them, “You can get better fries just about anywhere.”





5.) John F. Kennedy’s Shake Shack Serves Up Breakfast Items!

Unlike most other Shake Shack spots, the JFK location offers breakfast items, including a Sausage, Egg N’ Cheese with a griddled egg with all natural Shack pork sausage and American cheese, as well as an Egg N’ Cheese sandwich and more. You won’t find that in many other locations!

6.) There’s A Secret Menu! In-N-Out is well known for their secret menu, but Shake Shack also offers some special items that aren’t on the menu. Included on this secret menu are items like their grilled cheese sandwich, or pepper cheese fries. And, for a great dessert, make sure to sip on their Shack beer float, or ice cream in between a burger bun!



7.) You’ll Never See A Drive Thru CEO Randy Garutti once gave an interview to the Connecticut Post where he famously went on to make it clear that Shake Shack will never make drive-thru’s at their establishments. The focus on the stores is not to just get you in and out. Instead, it’s an experience.



We came, we saw, we burgered. We had an epic line today for @davidchang's special edition Momofuku Shrimp Stack. 450+ people at its peak–longest line in Shack history. We sold out around 3:30pm just like yesterday. See ya tomorrow for Andrew Zimmern's collab burger! #shakeshack #davidchang #momofukushrimpstack #decadeofshack A post shared by SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) on Jun 10, 2014 at 2:12pm PDT 8.) Momofuku Teamed Up With Shake Shack And It Resulted In The Longest Line Ever

David Chang of the famous Momofuku restaurant chain teamed up with owner Danny Meyer to offer a special edition Momofuku Shrimp Stack in 2014. The result was over 450+ people and it resulted in the longest line in the history of Shake Shack.



So many burgers, so little time. Snap by @nicolemiizuka. #shakeshack #shackburger #crinklecuts A post shared by SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:46pm PST 9.) Owner Danny Meyer Dreamed Up His Idea On A Napkin

It’s true! Restauranteur Danny Meyer drew his idea of Shake Shack on the back of a napkin. And the rest is history.



11.) Shake Shack Reportedly Beats Out McDonalds In Sales Per Restaurant

According to an article in the

According to an article in the New York Times , Shake Shack averages around $4 million a year whereas the grand-daddy of burger chains, McDonalds, pulls in less at $2.29 million.