Carson Daly & Producer Angie Break Down The New DWTS Cast

By Sarah Carroll

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC in less than three weeks. Earlier today, Good Morning America revealed the all-star cast for season 24!

Some of the more notable names include Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei, Glee actress and former Beyonce backup dancer Heather Morris, former SNL castmember Chris Kattan, The Bachelor’s Nick Viall, and The A-Team star Mr. T.

It’s a solid lineup, but do Kattan and Viall even stand a chance against the celebs with major dancing experience? And who’s the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing?

That’s what Carson and Producer Angie debated earlier this morning. Take a listen:

Check out the full rundown of this season’s celebs and their professional mentors below:

Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess

Charo with Keo Motsepe

Chris Kattan with Witney Carson

David Ross with Lindsay Arnold

Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko

Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Mr. T with Kym Herjavec

Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev

Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd

Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater

Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m.

