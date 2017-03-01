Carson Daly & Producer Angie Break Down The New DWTS Cast

By Sarah Carroll
Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC in less than three weeks. Earlier today, Good Morning America revealed the all-star cast for season 24!
Some of the more notable names include Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei, Glee actress and former Beyonce backup dancer Heather Morris, former SNL castmember Chris Kattan, The Bachelor’s Nick Viall, and The A-Team star Mr. T.
It’s a solid lineup, but do Kattan and Viall even stand a chance against the celebs with major dancing experience? And who’s the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing?
That’s what Carson and Producer Angie debated earlier this morning. Take a listen:
Check out the full rundown of this season’s celebs and their professional mentors below:
- Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess
- Charo with Keo Motsepe
- Chris Kattan with Witney Carson
- David Ross with Lindsay Arnold
- Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko
- Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
- Mr. T with Kym Herjavec
- Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev
- Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd
- Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
- Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater
- Simone Biles with Sasha Farber
Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m.