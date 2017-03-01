Katy Perry Teases Protest Anthem Audio

By Hayden Wright

On the cusp of President Donald Trump’s first speech to Congress, Katy Perry shared a snippet of new material on social media… and it might just be her first protest song. The track’s fiercely chanted lyrics borrow some language from anti-Trump protests around the U.S. It should come as no surprise that one of Hillary Clinton’s most vocal celebrity surrogates has parlayed her activism into a new sound.

“I won’t no, I won’t apologize,” she sings. “I will not, will not subscribe. Don’t ask me, ask me to normalize.”

Besides those 10 seconds, not much else is known about the track—is it from her long-awaited new album? So far, fans have only heard “Chained to the Rhythm” and few other details about the EP are available yet. A tabloid item from last year suggested that Perry delayed its release so she could add new songs about Hillary Clinton’s defeat.

Listen to the snippet here: