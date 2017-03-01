Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Live Action ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Will Feature A Gay Character

The live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is switching it up!!

The film’s director Bill Condon revealed one of the characters is gay.

Sooo who is it? Gaston’s sidekick, LeFou, played by Josh Gad.

Bill Condon explained why it makes perfect sense for the character, “LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

‘Beauty and the Beast’ hits theaters March 17.

Perez also talked about…Mr. T will compete on Dancing With The Stars, Lady Gaga will replace Beyonce at Coachella, Katy Perry and Orlando are taking ‘respectful, loving space’ from their relationship, Barack and Michelle Obama signed a $60 million book deal, Rihanna accepted her Humanitarian of the Year Award at Harvard University, Ed Sheeran released a new song from Divide called ‘Eraser’, Casey Affleck addressed the sexual harassment allegations against him in an new interview, Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho will star in NBC’s new ‘Drama High’ show, Little Mix, Camila Cabello & Machine Gun Kelly will perform at the Kids Choice Awards, Uber CEO apologized for arguing with an Uber driver, the next season of Feud will be about Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and Tyrese secretly got married on Valentine’s Day.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles