The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Elliphant

By Desiree Bibayan

Elliphant

“Oh what a good day!” Elliphant powerfully sings on her latest track with Yellow Claw and DJ Snake. The Swedish songwriter, singer, and rapper has been putting in work in the electronic synth heavy world, working with artist like Diplo and Skrillex. Ellinor Olovsdotter, who prefers to go by Ellie, never dreamt about being involved in the music industry. A waitress for years and aspiring to be a photographer, a Parisian party resulted in a producer hearing her drunken vocals and a few weeks later Ellie became Elliphant. Ellie describes her music as pure, naked, and honest because as cliché as it might sound, she had nothing to loose. Now, deeply enveloped in her new musical path, Ellie is determined to create more aspiring provocative pop that show her development as an artist while influencing the world.