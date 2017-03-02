The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Aaron Carter

By Desiree Bibayan

What happened to Aaron Carter? He never left, and his new EP will have you rooting in his corner!

AARON CARTER

The 90s kid superstar, Aaron Carter, is back with a new EP and new sound. Before the age of 10, Carter had a cult following of loyal kid fans who have now grown up with him. Although public family complications of money, sibling rivalry, and even a short stint with a reality television series made it seem as if the once highly famed Carter family just sort of disappeared, the Carter brothers never stopped their hustle. Nick Carter is performing with The Backstreet Boys in Vegas while younger brother Aaron has a new EDM sound that he proudly confesses he has complete creative control over. It’s been over a decade since we have had a new release from Aaron Carter, and this feels genuinely different, as it should. No one wants to hear an almost 30-year-old man sing about candy and Shaq, but a grown man singing about his complicated love life comes off as honest and approachable.