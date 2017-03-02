Library Offers Adulting 101 Classes For Millennials

By Sarah Carroll

We live in a high-tech society, which means some low-tech skills are becoming relics of the past.

Do you know how to sew on a button? Are you clueless when it comes to the stock market? And what do you do first when you blow a fuse?

A public library in Oregon is hoping to help us millennials fill the gap of what they don’t teach us in school.

North Bend Public Library’s Adulting 101 courses cover topics like cooking, getting a job, and filing your own taxes.

“I also lived in a dorm in my first year of college, and I lived in varied apartments, some of which didn’t have kitchens and didn’t allow you to have kitchen supplies, and so I left home not really knowing how to cook and I ended up getting very inventive and teaching myself a lot of these tips,” Instructor Clara Piazzoli told KCBY.

The classes are geared towards 16-25-year-olds, but anyone is welcome to attend.

