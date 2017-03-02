#AMPLIFY2017 on Presale NOW | Get the Code | Buy Tickets

Justin Bieber Receives Celebrity Love for 23rd Birthday

"I'm proud of the man you've become," wrote Usher. March 2, 2017 5:51 AM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

By Robyn Collins

It was a happy birthday for Justin Bieber. On Wednesday (March 1), the popstar turned 23 and he got plenty of online love from his twitter followers and celebrity friends.

Bieber’s mom quoted words from a famous children’s book, Love You Forever, in a sweet tweet to her son.

And everybody from Usher, and manager ScooterBraun, to Diplo had kind words for the hitmaker.

Here are some of the best celebrity birthday tweets:

