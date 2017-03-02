#AMPLIFY2017 on Presale NOW | Get the Code | Buy Tickets

Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Share The H&M Runway

March 2, 2017 12:03 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Running into your ex is usually pretty avoidable…unless you’re The Weeknd and Bella Hadid.

H&M debuted their collaboration with The Weeknd at their Spring 2017 fashion show, making for his second run-in with Bella Hadid since they broke up three months ago.

They took the stage and the end of the show along with all the other models, including Bella’s sister Gigi standing by her side.

Perez also talked about…Pricewaterhouse Coopers hired police escorts for the accountants behind EnvelopeGate, Oprah said she might run for President, Joe Biden’s son is dating his widowed sister-in-law, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom now say their relationship was never that serious, Kate Hudson and Diplo are hooking up, Alec Baldwin is getting paid $1 million to write a fake Donald Trump memoir, Lady Gaga was Coachella’s 5th choice to replace Beyonce, Normani Kordei says she’ll still record and tour Asia with Fifth Harmony while performing on Dancing With The Stars, the Oscars’ Gary From Chicago said he’s a changed man after serving 20 years on a felony conviction, ‘Flip or Flop’ will have five spinoffs, RuPaul’s Drag Race is moving from LOGO to VH1, Disney Channel just debuted it’s first gay cartoon kiss, and Rachel Dolezal changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

 

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

