The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 3/3-3/5

By Desiree Bibayan
The weather is getting warmer and the parties are lasting longer. Check out the shows & events you ACTUALLY want to do this weekend!
FRIDAY MARCH 3RD
DEORRO
Watch the LA & sought after DJ spin at this 18+ event.
At The Shrine Expo Hall
Details & Tickets here
BLEEDING
A dance party to kick off Women’s Month. $10 cover or donate a box of tampons to get in for free!
At Resident in DTLA
Details & Tickets here
¡LUNCHTIME! YOGA RETREAT
Do some free yoga in the park + grab some tasty food truck snacks.
At Grand Park
Details here
SATURDAY MARCH 4TH
CRSSD FEST
See Duke Dumont headline day 1 of the music festival with Alunageorge + more
In San Diego
Details & Tickets here
DANCE YOURSELF CLEAN
Get drunk, bring your friends, and get sweaty while you dance to tunes on the East Side.
At The Satellite
Details here
LA BEER HOP
Hop on a bus as you get a beer tour of Central LA, South Bay, or Long Beach.
In multiple areas
Details & Tickets here
SUNDAY MARCH 5TH
CRSSD FEST
See Flume headline day 1 of the music festival with Snakehips + more
In San Diego
Details & Tickets here
SPRING POP-UP SHOP & ART SHOW
Check out original work from Valley Cruise Press and Monster Rally
At Space15Twenty
Details here