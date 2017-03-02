#AMPLIFY2017 on Presale NOW | Get the Code | Buy Tickets

The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 3/3-3/5

March 2, 2017 5:00 PM
By Desiree Bibayan

The weather is getting warmer and the parties are lasting longer. Check out the shows & events you ACTUALLY want to do this weekend!

FRIDAY MARCH 3RD

DEORRO

Watch the LA & sought after DJ spin at this 18+ event.

At The Shrine Expo Hall

Details & Tickets here

 

BLEEDING

A dance party to kick off Women’s Month. $10 cover or donate a box of tampons to get in for free!

At Resident in DTLA

Details & Tickets here

 

¡LUNCHTIME! YOGA RETREAT

Do some free yoga in the park + grab some tasty food truck snacks.

At Grand Park

Details here

 

 

SATURDAY MARCH 4TH

CRSSD FEST

See Duke Dumont headline day 1 of the music festival with Alunageorge + more

In San Diego

Details & Tickets here

 

DANCE YOURSELF CLEAN

Get drunk, bring your friends, and get sweaty while you dance to tunes on the East Side.

At The Satellite

Details here

 

LA BEER HOP

Hop on a bus as you get a beer tour of Central LA, South Bay, or Long Beach.

In multiple areas

Details & Tickets here

 

SUNDAY MARCH 5TH

 

CRSSD FEST

See Flume headline day 1 of the music festival with Snakehips + more

In San Diego

Details & Tickets here

 

SPRING POP-UP SHOP & ART SHOW

Check out original work from Valley Cruise Press and Monster Rally

At Space15Twenty

Details here

