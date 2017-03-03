The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Calvin Harris

By Desiree Bibayan

CALVIN HARRIS feat FRANK OCEAN & MIGOS “Slide”

Calvin Harris, the EDM DJ God, Frank Ocean, the artists of all artists, and Migos, the youthful beloved rappers. All bringing their own intense devoted following, this collaboration makes complete sense from a record label point of view, but what is so shocking is just how good their combined creative efforts has produce something so lovely. Frank’s expressive vocals over Calvin’s flowy and fun beat makes a unique composition. Not to mention it’s the first time we’re hearing Migos in such a different light. Known for their spastic upbeat rap style, Quavo and Offset give us a taste of something slightly different, a mellowed out Migos that smoothly glides back to Frank’s vocals. “Slide” makes its nearly impossible to sit still, it slyly puts the taste of summer in your mouth and contains a warmth to it that compels you to roll down your window and cruise through palm tree filled streets.