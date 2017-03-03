#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE TODAY | BUY TICKETS

Katy Perry Shuts Down Haters After Orlando Bloom Breakup

March 3, 2017 7:38 AM
Filed Under: Katy Perry, twitter, Orlando Bloom

By Radio.com Staff

Earlier this week Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced that they had broken up.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” reps for both celebs told ET in a joint statement.

Today Perry took to social media with a message for internet trolls trying to stoke the drama. “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️” she wrote. “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!😘”

See Katy’s tweet below.

