Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Mariah Carey Might Lose Her Recording Contract

When Mariah Carey dropped “I Don’t”, she was so ready to move past the rough start she had to this year. But according to rumors, the universe may still be dishing out bad luck.

According to insiders, Epic Records is unhappy that “I Don’t” and Mariah’s previous single didn’t become hits. They’ve also been waiting for her to turn out an album but Mariah only wants to release singles. These challenges, combined with a lack of communication between Mariah’s team and the label, reportedly have Epic Records thinking about dropping Mimi.

Perez also talked about…Billboard published an expose claiming Chris Brown is struggling with drug addiction and anger issues, Hunter Biden’s soon-to-be ex-wife claims he blew over $100,000 on drugs, alcohol, and prostitutes, Iggy Azalea and Lorde both dropped new songs, Ed Sheeran’s Divide album dropped, Colin Kaepernick said he’ll stand for the National Anthem once he becomes a free agent, Lian Armitage was cast in the Big Bang Theory spinoff, Tori Spelling just gave birth to her fifth baby, Peter Dinklage and his wife are expecting their second baby, and Bristol Palin is expecting her third baby.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles