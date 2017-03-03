Remy Ma on Nicki Minaj Beef: ‘She Started It’

By Amanda Wicks

Remy Ma continued her campaign against Nicki Minaj today (March 3rd) when she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show.

Joined by Fat Joe to promote their new collaborative album Plata O Plomo, Remy inevitably discussed her beef with Minaj. The rapper claimed fans should stop waiting for Minaj’s response to “ShETHER” because the diss track was already a response. “She started it,” Remy explained, adding later, “she’s been doing this to a lot of females, from Lil Kim to Mariah to Taylor and no one says anything.”

Remy added Minaj’s behavior has been downright petty over the years. “It was the behind-the-scenes things that you people would never know about, as far as trying to keep me off of red carpets, trying to make sure awards don’t go to me or she’s not going to be in attendance, or trying to get people to make bad reports about my album sales—or just anything that I’m doing to make me look less and make her look better,” she explained. “When you’re trying to stop my bag, when you’re trying to stop me from taking care of my children, now I have a problem with that.”

As for why she was dressed like she was attending a funeral, Remy curtly said, “My grandmother told me to never speak ill of the dead.”