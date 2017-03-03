#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE TODAY | BUY TICKETS

UPS Coworkers Buy Car For Fellow Employee

March 3, 2017 8:17 AM
Filed Under: UPS, Viral Video

By Sarah Carroll

We all love to complain about our coworkers, but some of us are lucky enough to work with truly incredible people.

Derrick Taylor is a hardworking employee at UPS in Alabama. Every morning for more than a year, the 19-year-old woke up way before the crack of dawn to walk five miles to his 4 a.m. shift.

The staff was so impressed by his dedication, they raised $1,100 to buy him a used Jeep Cherokee. They also gave him some extra cash to help cover gas and insurance.

The emotional moment they surprised Taylor with the car was caught on cell phone video.

“If I could, I would go around and thank everybody one by one,” Taylor said in the video. “This is really going to change a lot for me, so thank you again.”

Watch the footage below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live