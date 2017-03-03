UPS Coworkers Buy Car For Fellow Employee

By Sarah Carroll

We all love to complain about our coworkers, but some of us are lucky enough to work with truly incredible people.

Derrick Taylor is a hardworking employee at UPS in Alabama. Every morning for more than a year, the 19-year-old woke up way before the crack of dawn to walk five miles to his 4 a.m. shift.

The staff was so impressed by his dedication, they raised $1,100 to buy him a used Jeep Cherokee. They also gave him some extra cash to help cover gas and insurance.

The emotional moment they surprised Taylor with the car was caught on cell phone video.

“If I could, I would go around and thank everybody one by one,” Taylor said in the video. “This is really going to change a lot for me, so thank you again.”

Watch the footage below:

