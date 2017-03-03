WATCH: President George W. Bush Shares His Favorite Impression

By Sarah Carroll

Donald Trump may not be a fan of Alec Baldwin’s impression of him, but SNL’s long history of poking fun at presidents doesn’t seem to bother former commander-in-chief George W. Bush.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bush shared that “the best humor’s when you make fun of yourself.”

Will Ferrell is one of the most famous people to portray the former POTUS, but Bush’s favorite impersonator is a lesser-known name — the late Steve Bridges.

“He was very, very funny,” Bush said. “I did a White House Correspondents Dinner and Bridges and I came out together. And I would say something and then Bridges would say, ‘This is what he really meant.'”

Watch what else Bush had to say about all of his impersonators below:

