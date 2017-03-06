#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

Carson Daly Gets Schooled On Millennial Slang

March 6, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: millennial, slang

By Sarah Carroll

Carson Daly is one of the coolest guys we know, but even he has a hard time understanding us millennials and our crazy slang!

USA Today recently posted a list of the latest lingo you need to know.

Earlier this morning, I decided to quiz Carson and Producer Angie on their millennial IQ.

Listen below to find out if they passed the test!

Need to study up on some slang? Here are just a few terms to get you started…

  1. Lit: Something cool
  2. Turnt: You’re really excited about something or you’re under the influence of something.
  3. Clap back: A clever comeback
  4. Thirsty: desperate
  5. Woke: The opposite of being ignorant.
  6. Sus: Suspicious or suspect
  7. V: Shorthand for “very.”

