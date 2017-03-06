#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Paparazzi Scuffle

March 6, 2017 8:42 AM
By Amanda Wicks

After arriving at LAX on Friday (March 3rd), Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with a member of the paparazzi who wouldn’t leave him alone.

Tomlinson arrived with his girlfriend, and allegedly grew frustrated when a photographer got too close. According to eyewitnesses, he pulled the photographer by his legs so they fell backward to the ground and hit their head. The LA Times reports the singer was charged with simple battery and released after posting $20,000 bond.

His team said to TMZ in a statement, “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis.  It’s not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.  While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense.”

