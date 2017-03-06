Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Lena Dunham Has A Rihanna-Inspired Tattoo

Can’t shade Lena Dunham for taking inspiration from Rihanna!

Lena revealed her latest ink on Insta and it shares the same placement as Rihanna’s tattoo of the Egyptian goddess Isis. Yup, it’s an underboob tat.

The Girls creator thanked Norwegian tattoo artist Trine Grimm for her ‘warrior’s chest plate/tit chandelier.’ She said, “This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement. If you’re ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body”.

Perez also talked about…Louis Tomlinson got arrested at LAX for fighting with paparazzi and a bystander, Russia might ban ‘Beauty and the Beast’ over a gay moment in the film, Adele is married, Marlon Wayans or Michael Smith may replace Nick Cannon on American’s Got Talent, Chris Brown denied the rumors he’s struggling with drugs, Jared Leto might star in Tron 3, ABC is working on a new TV show called Battle of the Network Stars, Arnold Schwarzenegger is leaving Celebrity Apprentice, multiple women have accused Danny Masterson of rape, Too $hort is also under investigation for rape, Natalie Portman gave birth to a baby girl named Amalia, and Lisa Marie Presley’s husband is no longer under investigation for having inappropriate photos of children.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles