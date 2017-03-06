#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

Win Tickets to AMPLIFY 2017 and Qualify to Win a 2017 Jeep Cherokee

March 6, 2017 12:01 AM

This week we’re hooking you up with tickets to AMPLIFY 2017 featuring Steve Aoki, Krewella, Kiiara, Grandtheft & VenessaMichaels, March 18th at The Shrine.

If you win, you’re automatically qualified to win a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, with award winning capability, technology and safety features. It’s the complete package.

Listen during the hours listed below, plus we’ve got another chance to win right here on ampradio.com.

Monday:             7a, 9a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 10p

Tuesday:             7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Wednesday:      7a, 9a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 10p

Thursday:            7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Friday:                  7a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p

ENTER TO WIN HERE

Presented by Jeep Cherokee.  Get the most out of every adventure. Get to your local Jeep dealer and test drive one today!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live