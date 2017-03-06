Win Tickets to AMPLIFY 2017 and Qualify to Win a 2017 Jeep Cherokee

This week we’re hooking you up with tickets to AMPLIFY 2017 featuring Steve Aoki, Krewella, Kiiara, Grandtheft & VenessaMichaels, March 18th at The Shrine.

If you win, you’re automatically qualified to win a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, with award winning capability, technology and safety features. It’s the complete package.

Listen during the hours listed below, plus we’ve got another chance to win right here on ampradio.com.

Monday: 7a, 9a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 10p

Tuesday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Wednesday: 7a, 9a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 10p

Thursday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Friday: 7a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p