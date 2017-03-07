Booker’s Bachelor Breakdown: Nick Selects His Final Two

By Sarah Carroll

We are rapidly approaching the end of The Bachelor, but is anyone actually excited to find out who Nick picks?

Monday night, he narrowed down the field to two women and afterwards, ABC aired a two-hour edition of The Women Tell All.

According to our Bachelor expert Booker, this week’s episode was a predictable “wasted hour.”

“Kind of a bore because we know happens,” he told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. “There are three girls. Obviously one, Rachel, is going to be the bachelorette.”

Rachel finally confessed her love to Nick, but it turns out he just wasn’t that into her. She got cut from the competition, but thankfully we’ll be seeing a lot more of her when The Bachelorette premieres later this year.

That means it’s down to Raven and Vanessa.

Last week, Raven admitted she had never been truly “satisfied” by a man…until now, that is. She was all smiles after spending the night with Nick in the Fantasy Suite. She never 100% reveals what went down, but we can connect the dots thanks to ABC’s cheesy background music.

Vanessa, on the other hand, wasn’t such a happy camper. She and Nick had a tense moment when they disagreed over where they would live after the show is over. He’s a proud American, but she was determined to stay loyal to her Canadian roots.

“Every Sunday, she spends with her family for at least three hours…EVERY Sunday!” Booker exclaimed. “They sit around and talk and eat.”

So…who does Nick choose? All will be revealed next week, but Booker’s betting on a surprise ending.

“I’m rooting for the apocalypse. I really am! I really don’t care. These two, one of them is going to be sentenced to him. I still really honestly believe that he doesn’t pick either one of them.”

After Monday’s episode wrapped, all of Nick’s discarded women gathered to recap this season’s highlights on The Women Tell All.

“I would equate to if you turned on a blender and a lawnmower and you threw thirty cats into it,” Booker so kindly described.

We were most excited for the return of super-villain Corinne. Once again, she didn’t shy away from controversy.

“We realized how much we missed Corinne,” said Booker. “She and this other girl, they went at it back and forth the whole time and Corinne, somehow, seems to win every argument even though she said it on the show. She said, ‘I’m not the brightest crayon in the box.'”

Well, there you have it, folks! We’ve only got one week to go. Make sure to find Booker on Twitter (@ChrisBooker) to follow along with his Bachelor live-tweets every Monday and then tune in on Tuesdays at 8:10am for his full recap!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram