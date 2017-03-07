What Does The Color Of Your Car Say About Your Personality?

By Sarah Carroll

They say never judge a book by its cover, but it turns out you can learn a lot about somebody based on the paint job of their whip!

According to a recent survey, here’s what the color of your car says about your personality…

1. A black car makes you seem charming, intelligent, and ambitious. But also selfish.

2. White or silver makes you seem trustworthy.

3. Red makes you seem happy and adventurous, but also angry.

4. Blue makes you seem loyal, kind, and considerate.

5. Tan or brown makes people think you’re grumpy, mean, and boring.

6. A gold car makes you seem greedy and wealthy.

Furthermore, men say women who drive red cars are the sexiest and women are all about men who own blue cars. What color should you avoid if you want to impress the opposite sex? The study found that brown is the least attractive hue.

