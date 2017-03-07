#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

What Does The Color Of Your Car Say About Your Personality?

March 7, 2017 6:46 AM
Filed Under: car, transportation, travel

By Sarah Carroll

They say never judge a book by its cover, but it turns out you can learn a lot about somebody based on the paint job of their whip!

According to a recent survey, here’s what the color of your car says about your personality…

1.  A black car makes you seem charming, intelligent, and ambitious.  But also selfish.

2.  White or silver makes you seem trustworthy.

3.  Red makes you seem happy and adventurous, but also angry.

4.  Blue makes you seem loyal, kind, and considerate.

5.  Tan or brown makes people think you’re grumpy, mean, and boring.

6.  A gold car makes you seem greedy and wealthy.

Furthermore, men say women who drive red cars are the sexiest and women are all about men who own blue cars. What color should you avoid if you want to impress the opposite sex? The study found that brown is the least attractive hue.

Do you agree with the results? Holler at us on Twitter at @971ampradio!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live