How To Participate In The “Day Without A Woman” Strike

By Sarah Carroll

Tomorrow (March 8), women across the globe will protest inequality by going on strike.

The “Day Without A Woman” event was created to address wage inequities, discrimination, and sexual harassment in the workplace. For example, white women currently make 79 percent of what men make and minority women earn even less than that.

Not all of us have the luxury of taking the day off without consequences. Some women need the money to make ends meet, but there are still plenty of ways to honor the cause.

Bustle published a list of great ideas, which include…

DON’T SHOP : Women account for 70-80 percent of sales in the United States. Organizers are urging women to refrain from shopping to emphasize their purchasing power. However, they still encourage you to support small businesses owned by women.

WEAR RED : Even if you're stuck in the office all day, you can show solidarity with your fellow females by wearing red on Wednesday.

MAKE A DONATION : Every dollar counts, so why not make a small donation to a worthy organization like Planned Parenthood or the National Organization For Women?

CALL A REPRESENTATIVE: Make your voice heard by contacting your local representative. According to Bustle, it's as easy as leaving a message saying, "I'm calling today from _________ to urge Senator/Representative _________ to support a woman's right to choose in the United States and to do everything in their power to support women's health and reproductive rights."

How do you plan to get involved in the “Day Without A Woman” strike? Click HERE for even more ideas.

