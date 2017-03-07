Deadmau5 Disses Steve Aoki’s ‘Ghost In the Shell’ Remix

By Annie Reuter

Deadmau5 isn’t afraid to share his unflinching opinions with his rivals. A month after a Twitter feud with former collaborator Glenn Morrison, the DJ has shared his distaste for Steve Aoki’s latest remix.

Related: Deadmau5 Wades into Twitter Feud with Former Collaborator

Aoki recently posted his new remix of the theme to Ghost In The Shell.

“This is a big day for me,” he wrote on Facebook. “Especially for teenage youth me when I first watched the anime Ghost In The Shell that planted the seeds for my imagination and obsession for Sci-fi android life AI singularity and later the blueprints towards my Neon Future ideology.”

“Let me know what u think of my remix,” he concluded. “I hope I did it justice.”

Longtime rival Deadmau5 shared his honest opinion and it wasn’t a nice one.

“Yeah well. I remixed Ghost In The Shell before it was cool,” Deadmau5 wrote on Twitter. “Which is actually kind of weird… because it was about that same time in 95-98 I did ‘stuff I used to do’. Neat.”

Read his complete thoughts Twitter below followed by Aoki’s remix:

yeah well. i remixed ghost in the shell before it was cool. —

dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) March 06, 2017

which is actually kind of weird... because it was about that same time in 95-98 i did "stuff i used to do". neat. —

dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) March 06, 2017

but anyway... im not sure how you get from "gettin paid a million bucks" *cough 15k* at amnesia to ... well, whatever the fuck that was. —

dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) March 06, 2017

The remake of Ghost In The Shell will be released on March 31.