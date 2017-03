by Crystal Zahler

As a way of celebrating the ice cream lovers out there, Ben & Jerry’s gives out free ice cream!

Just show up to one of these locations in SoCal on April 4th between 12pm and 8pm and be prepared for some delicious ice cream!

There a quite a few scoop shops in the LA area, so you can find the one closest to you here.

Now all you have to do is pick a flavor and you’re set!