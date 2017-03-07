#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: ‘La La Land’ Is Going On Tour

March 7, 2017 11:00 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
It’s basically a tradition for movie musicals to hit the stage after leaving movie theaters and La La Land is doing just that!

Starting with two nights at the Hollywood Bowl over Memorial Day weekend, Best Original Score winner Justin Hurwitz will conduct a 100 piece orchestra, jazz ensemble, and chorus along to a special screening of the film.

The tour will make its way around the US and will eventually expand to Mexico, Canada, the UK, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland and possibly more locations across the globe.

Perez also talked about…George Michael’s official cause of death is heart disease, Karrueche Tran wants a permanent restraining order on Chris Brown, Richard Simmon’s publicist says the work out idol is not being held against his will, Fantasia Barrino cancelled shows after suffering second degree burns, Chance the Rapper donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools, insiders say Drake might drop a new album this week, Chrissy Teigen opened up about suffering from post-partum depression, Gilmore Girls might get another reboot, and Camila Cabello replaced Britney Spears on Pitbull’s song ‘Hey Ma’ for the ‘Fast & Furious’ soundtrack.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

