The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: AJR

By Desiree Bibayan

Say hello to the future of music where artist create and produce their music from start to finish, this is AJR.

Throw out any conventional ideas you have about boy bands, AJR is the musical trio that is taking over 2017. The three NYC brothers are insanely talented and uncommonly authentic. Adam, the intellect, Jack, the youngest who is easily spotted by his winter hat, and Ryan, the main songwriter, started off performing in parks around New York until they became opening acts for artists like Demi Lovato and Fifth Harmony. Now, the brothers are finally headlining their own tour and selling out shows to dedicated fans they didn’t even know existed. Self described as “a DIY pop group with Pro Tools and a $99 microphone,” these boys actually write, record, and produce by themselves in their own living room. Their feel-good indie pop songs are simply infectious. AJR = sibling goals.