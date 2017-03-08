Carson Daly Mornings Shout Out Women Who Inspire Them

By Sarah Carroll

Today, we celebrate International Women’s Day. It’s also “A Day Without A Woman,” an event shining a light on the fight for “equity, justice and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people.”

We’re a small crew here at Carson Daly Mornings, but out of our seven staff members, five of us are women.

Some of us observed the strike, but for those of us who came into work this morning, we took today as an opportunity to pay tribute to the incredible women who inspire us daily.

Take a listen below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram