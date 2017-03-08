The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: GoldLink

By Desiree Bibayan

GoldLink

Just press play, GoldLink will have you intoxicated with his dreamy beats and vocals. Born as D’Anthony Carlos, this East Coast rapper is not to be slept on. Growing up in motels around Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, GoldLink didn’t realize he was technically homeless until he was older. After graduating high school with no real connection to his family or college, D’Anthony became GoldLink. Although not passionate about school, GoldLink dove into his own musical research of the creative processes from Tupac to Edgar Allen Poe to EDM productions. His research and talent are visible through his distinct sound, that futuristic yet light beat with his gorgeous vocals. You can hear GoldLink on Kaytranada’s “Together” track and you can catch him performing live at Coachella this year. It’s just the beginning if GoldLink keeps making unparalleled music like this.