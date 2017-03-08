#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Pete Davidson Reveals Why He’s Missing From SNL

March 8, 2017 1:15 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Azealia Banks, Carson Daly, Ed Sheeran, nicki minaj, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Pete Davidson, Phil Collins, Remy Ma, SNL, Sofia Vergara, Taylor Swift, Tyga, Vic Mensa

Pete Davidson has been a SNL cast member since 2014, but fans have noticed he’s missing this season.

He told fans on Instagram it’s all because he’s made a really big change in his life, “Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise.”

Perez also talked about…Ed Sheeran is touring North America this summer and is creating a boy band to open for him, Phil Collins’ daughter says he was a bad father, Sofia Vergara’s husband wrote a book about their love story for their anniversary, Ed Sheeran told Rolling Stone magazine that he hooked up with member of Taylor Swift’s squad, Azealia Banks has an arrest warrant out after she failed to show up to court, Vic Mensa was arrested in Beverly Hills, Nicki Minaj fans are stalking Remy Ma’s parole officer to get her back in jail, and Tyga owed an entertainment company $65,000 because he didn’t show up to a  court hearing.

