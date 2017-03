by Tamara Hill

Breakfast for dessert umm…Yes please!!

Ben & Jerry’s just introduced ice cream with a twist! These three new flavors are called “Cereal Splashback,” it’s ice cream that taste like your favorite childhood cereal.

The cereal milk ice cream flavor has swirls of crispy Fruit Loots, Frozen Flakes, and Coco Loco flavors that you can choose from.

Ben & Jerry’s have outdone themselves withe these three delicious flavors! Which one would you try first?