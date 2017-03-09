#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

Carson Daly Mornings Admit The Grossest Things They’ve Eaten

March 9, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Food

By Sarah Carroll

Video of CNN reporter Reza Aslan eating human brains is making the rounds and no surprises here, it’s not going over too well with viewers.

The footage was captured while he was filming with a Hindu cannibal sect in India.

Controversy aside, it got us wondering…what’s the most disgusting thing we’ve ever eaten?

Producer Angie will never live down the day she ate a pig’s eye, but her Fear Factor-esque meal didn’t hold a candle to all of you loyal listeners out there.

Dang, y’all are nasty! Listen to some of the craziest responses we got below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

 

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live