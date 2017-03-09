Carson Daly Mornings Admit The Grossest Things They’ve Eaten

By Sarah Carroll

Video of CNN reporter Reza Aslan eating human brains is making the rounds and no surprises here, it’s not going over too well with viewers.

The footage was captured while he was filming with a Hindu cannibal sect in India.

Controversy aside, it got us wondering…what’s the most disgusting thing we’ve ever eaten?

Producer Angie will never live down the day she ate a pig’s eye, but her Fear Factor-esque meal didn’t hold a candle to all of you loyal listeners out there.

Dang, y’all are nasty! Listen to some of the craziest responses we got below:

