Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Gwyneth Paltrow Isn’t Fazed By Her Critics

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t fazed by people throwing shade at her unique health trends.

She talked to Women’s Health magazine about the Goats Milk Cleanse she just finished, where she consumed only goats milk for eight days. She pointed out that she’s not the only one criticized for being on “the forefront of something that’s new” and people are usually cool with the trend in a few years time.

She said, “One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgment about yourself about that very thing…It’s a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people’s perceptions of you.”

Perez also talked about…Scarlett Johansson released a statement saying she’s not going to talk about her divorce, Eliza Dushku has been sober for 8 years, Thor is going to have short hair in the next movie, Janelle Monae might play Domino in Deadpool 2, JLo and Alex Rodriguez are officially dating, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck called off their divorce, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are going to court over custody of Dream, and Nicole Kidman said she clapped like a seal at the Oscars because she didn’t want to damage the Harry Winston ring she was wearing.

