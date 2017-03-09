Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel Offers Middle Seat Fliers Free Room Upgrade

By Sarah Carroll

Calling all tourists!

Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel is offering a unique deal for those planning a trip to Los Angeles.

They will upgrade your room to an ocean view for free IF you sit in the middle seat on the plane ride to LAX.

Sit. Relax. Enjoy. #shorehotel #santamonica A post shared by Shore Hotel (@shorehotelsm) on Aug 9, 2016 at 4:40pm PDT

The deal, which is subject to availability, is valid through May 26, 2017 for people traveling in economy class. Heads up…you must book a room before landing and provide proof that you were stuck between two other passengers.

It’s a pretty sweet deal, considering the hotel’s prime Ocean Boulevard location.

Click HERE to book a room!

