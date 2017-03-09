Starburst Announces Limited Edition “All Pink” Packages

by Tamara Hill

Starburst has officially announced “Starburst All Pink!” Now everyone loves Starburst but the Pink (Strawberry) Starburst flavor is definitely a fan favorite.

Due to popular demand “Starburst All Pink” will be sold for a limited time this April. The limited-edition packs will be sold nationwide at selected stores including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B, and Amazon, according to a company spokesperson.

Starting April 1st don’t be fooled, be on the lookout for Starburst All Pink before they are all gone.