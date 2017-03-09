WATCH: Hugh Jackman Records Wolverine Sound Effects For ‘Logan’

By Sarah Carroll

Logan slayed the box office on its opening weekend, pulling in more than $88 million…and it’s probably because the action scenes are so good!

Star Hugh Jackman recently treated fans with a behind-the-scenes clip that has gone viral with nearly 43 million views on Facebook.

Sometimes actors have to re-record certain moments for better sound quality. That was the case for one of the film’s fight sequences. Jackman summoned his infamous Wolverine ferocity to grunt and snarl his way through the scene.

Check out his hilariously awesome sound effects session below:

