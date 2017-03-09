WATCH: Ryan Gosling Impostor Accepts ‘La La Land’ Award

By Sarah Carroll

Ryan Gosling is one of the world’s most recognizable actors right now thanks to his role in the critically-acclaimed film La La Land.

But somehow, an impostor was able to fool producers at an international awards show over the weekend and make his way to the stage for an acceptance speech!

German comedians Joachim ‘Joko’ Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf pulled off the insane prank at Saturday’s Goldene Kamera awards.

They were somehow able to convince the event’s organizers that they could get Gosling to attend the ceremony, however, he would not be sitting in the audience.

Once they got to the awards show, they surrounded the fake Gosling with an entourage until it was time for him to accept the award.

The best part? The guy hired for the hoax barely looks anything like the A-list actor!

Find out how Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell reacted to the epic prank below…

