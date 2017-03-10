Carson Daly Mornings Fess Up To Their Embarrassing Drunk Shopping

By Sarah Carroll

Producer Angie is no stranger to a little (okay, a lot of) drunk shopping.

Amazon Prime makes it so easy with that darn one-click option!

For example, she’s been known to enjoy a little too much wine, and then suddenly, 12 swimsuits show up at her front door the next morning.

And then there was that one time she signed up for a marathon while under the influence!

But she’s not the only one guilty of dropping cash on ridiculous stuff.

Carson and the morning show crew fessed up to some of the weirdest things we’ve bought while drunk. Take a listen:

