Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Another Taylor Swift Stalker Was Arrested

Stalkers are a scary thing that celebrities sometimes have to deal with, and unfortunately Taylor Swift has her fair share of them.

An obsessed fan, Mohammed Jaffar, showed up inside Tay’s NYC apartment building back in December and demanded to meet with her. He was turned away but showed up four more times between then and February, gaining access to the building many ways (including hanging out on the roof!), rang her doorbell for an hour (twice!), and even called her management company over 50 times in nine days.

Jaffar was recently arrested for stalking and burglary. A judge also issued an order of protection against the stalker, keeping him from contacting Taylor in any way.

Perez also talked about…the LAPD did a wellness check on Richard Simmons and says he’s doing fine, James Blunt says the story about Ed Sheeran’s face getting cut by Princess Beatrice was made up, Samuel L Jackson said he wasn’t throwing shade at Black British actors for playing African-American roles, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife are expecting their second baby, David Arquette named his baby daughter in honor of his sister Alexis, Jim Tavare from the Harry Potter films was severely injured in a car accident, Biggie’s mom says she has a good idea who killed him and thinks the LAPD knows who did it too, Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer turns 20 today, and there’s a Mean Girls novel coming out in September.

