The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 3/10-3/12

Concerts, 90s dance parties, pop up shops & more. Everything you ACTUALLY want to do this weekend!

FRIDAY MARCH 10TH

ODD NIGHTS AT THE AUTRY

At Griffith Park

Outside on the Autry Lawn you can shop, eat, listen to live music, and check out crafts at the Odd Market, an independent bazaar with 100+ booths! Certrain museum galleries will be open at it’s free! From 6-9pm

Details HERE

STRFKR

At The Observatory

See the indie electro pop band perform live with Psychic Twin in the OC

Details & Tickets HERE

CLUB 90S SPICE GIRL NIGHT

At The Echo

Party to the best pop and dance music of the 90s with a Spice Girls photo booth! 18+ event

Details & Tickets HERE

SATURDAY MARCH 11TH

TCHAMI

At The Novo

Catch the Parisian DJ on his Prophecy Tour. 18+ event

Details & Tickets HERE

BIG CAP BEER FESTIVAL

At Santa Anita Park

With trackside seats and various samples of frosty craft beers & ciders, you can check out races and tasty food trucks

Details & Tickets HERE

PAULY SHORE

At The Icehouse Comedy Club

The highly famed comedian who has been working behind the scenes producing and directing for the past decade is back on the comedy stage and shouldn’t be missed!

Details & Tickets HERE

SUNDAY MARCH 12TH

FEMALE FORCE IN FOOD

At ACE Hotel Downtown

Dig the arts? Check out a visual exhibit in tribute to women in the culinary world. Attendees treated to cocktails and delicious food, all proceeds go to Planned Parenthood

Details HERE

FLAMENCO POP-UP

At the Center for the Arts Eagle Rock

Experience nationally recognized flamenco dancers with live Latin soul music! This rare opportunity is an all ages event

Details & Tickets HERE

BEER BAZAAR

At Angel City Brewery

Join the weekly Bazaar that includes local art and food vendors at Angel City’s beautiful DTLA location…not to mention the tasty beer!

Details HERE