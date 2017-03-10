The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 3/10-3/12

Concerts, 90s dance parties, pop up shops & more. Everything you ACTUALLY want to do this weekend!
FRIDAY MARCH 10TH
ODD NIGHTS AT THE AUTRY
At Griffith Park
Outside on the Autry Lawn you can shop, eat, listen to live music, and check out crafts at the Odd Market, an independent bazaar with 100+ booths! Certrain museum galleries will be open at it’s free! From 6-9pm
Details HERE
STRFKR
At The Observatory
See the indie electro pop band perform live with Psychic Twin in the OC
Details & Tickets HERE
CLUB 90S SPICE GIRL NIGHT
At The Echo
Party to the best pop and dance music of the 90s with a Spice Girls photo booth! 18+ event
Details & Tickets HERE
SATURDAY MARCH 11TH
TCHAMI
At The Novo
Catch the Parisian DJ on his Prophecy Tour. 18+ event
Details & Tickets HERE
BIG CAP BEER FESTIVAL
At Santa Anita Park
With trackside seats and various samples of frosty craft beers & ciders, you can check out races and tasty food trucks
Details & Tickets HERE
PAULY SHORE
At The Icehouse Comedy Club
The highly famed comedian who has been working behind the scenes producing and directing for the past decade is back on the comedy stage and shouldn’t be missed!
Details & Tickets HERE
SUNDAY MARCH 12TH
FEMALE FORCE IN FOOD
At ACE Hotel Downtown
Dig the arts? Check out a visual exhibit in tribute to women in the culinary world. Attendees treated to cocktails and delicious food, all proceeds go to Planned Parenthood
Details HERE
FLAMENCO POP-UP
At the Center for the Arts Eagle Rock
Experience nationally recognized flamenco dancers with live Latin soul music! This rare opportunity is an all ages event
Details & Tickets HERE
BEER BAZAAR
At Angel City Brewery
Join the weekly Bazaar that includes local art and food vendors at Angel City’s beautiful DTLA location…not to mention the tasty beer!
Details HERE