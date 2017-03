By Radio.com Staff

Drake has revealed that his highly anticipated playlist project More Life will drop on March 18th.

Related: Check Out Drake’s New $100k Gold ‘Boy Meets World’ Chain

Drizzy announced the project on his OVO Sound Radio show back in October of 2016, promising a “soundtrack to your life.” He also claimed the music was slated for a December release. Fans have been waiting patiently ever since.

Check out Drizzy’s video announcement below.