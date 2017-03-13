Best Irish Bars In Los Angeles

Whether or not it’s St. Patrick’s Day, a great Irish bar is always needed. Luckily for us Angelenos, there are plenty of great options. But, what are the best? We’ve gone to all of them and this is our official list of the best of the best.





Casey’s Irish Pub

613 S Grand Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 629-2353

www.213dthospitality.com



Originally built and opened in 1916 as a general store and a Turkish bath house of all things, the space has come a long way. But, it wasn’t until 1969 when Casey’s Irish Pub opened, and then became part of the 213 Hospitality Group by 2007. As a downtown fixture with wood booths, tin ceilings, classic Irish food, plenty of whiskeys to choose from, and tons of beer to drink, its a classic Irish pub that is a must visit. The pub, which is set underground, is actually set in one of downtown LA’s only single story buildings, and offers food by day, and offers a great drinking spot at night. The full bar, which offers different varieties of whiskey, is accompanied by a food menu offering both traditional Irish dishes as well as sports-bar staples like wings, burgers and sandwiches. Aside from that, there is a great outdoor patio, a dart room, billiards, ping pong, many TV’s and several rooms for private parties. Live entertainment, including musical performances trivia night, and comedy routine is also common here.

Tom Bergin’s

840 S Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 936-7151

www.tombergins.com



This time-tested Irish pub has certainly stood the test of time throughout the years. Going through multiple renovations, owners, and more, it remains one of the best Irish bars in the city for its authentic Celtic charm and decor, tasty Irish coffee, multiple beers to choose from and much more. And, when you get hungry, they have a great Irish-themed menu, which includes everything from fish and chips, and a delicious shepherd’s pie with lamb, carrots, celery and more, to corned beef and cabbage and a burger.

Auld Dubliner

71 S Pine Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 437-8300

www.aulddubliner.com



Located in the cozy downtown area of Long Beach directly across from the Long Beach Convention center, The Auld Dubliner pour a bevy of pints of beer throughout the year to its customers. Aside from the once-and-a-while celebrity appearance (Bono has made an appearance), locals love this Irish bar for its huge selection of Irish whiskeys, and ones from elsewhere like Canada, Tennessee, and elsewhere. Additionally, the beer selection is plentiful. IPA’s, Pale Ale’s, as well as domestic and international beer are on tap, or by the bottle. Inside, the decor will remind you of a great bar you might find in the center of Dublin as well.

Ireland’s 32

13721 Burbank Blvd

Van Nuys, CA 91401

(818) 785-4031

www.irelands32.com



The Valley holds one of the best Irish bars in the city in Ireland’s 32. Van Nuys’ favorite Irish bar offers up the kind of warmth and authentic decor and setting you would find across the pond. With Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s, Blue Moon and Newcastle on draft, as well as ciders, and other drinks, you won’t be at a loss of what to order here. And, to make it a bit more interesting, the bar offers live music 5 nights a week, and karaoke every Sunday and Tuesday night. The bar, which has been open for over 50 years ago, is definitely a dive bar, but that’s part of the charm of this Irish pub.

Finn McCool’s

2702 Main St

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 452-1734

www.finnmccoolsirishpub.com



Situated on Main Street in Santa Monica, Finn McCool’s is a staple in the neighborhood. That is not an easy feat either with all of the competition from newer restaurants and bars popping up all the time. But, Finn McCool’s is definitely a favorite. The bar also offers much more than just beer, whiskey, and other cocktails reminiscent of Ireland. Within the bar/restaurant that will make you feel like you’re really in Ireland, you can order sandwiches, sliders, burgers, appetizers, soups and salads and much more. But, the real draw here is the traditional Irish fare. From a Guinness beef stew, made with Guinness, parsnips, carrots & rutabagas to their fish and chips, Shepherds Pie and corned beef & cabbage, you’ll be in great hands here.

O’Brien’s Irish Pub

2941 Main Street

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 396-4725

www.obriensonmain.com



Main Street in Santa Monica is one popular location for Irish bars. Aside from Finn McCool’s which also sits on the same street, Obrien’s is another favorite Irish pub. Frequented by locals and non locals alike, the pub is open from 12pm to 2am on Saturday and Sunday, and from 4pm to 4am during the week. In addition, the bar offers a great happy hour too from 4pm to 7pm throughout the week. Aside from a bevy of beer, including Guinness, and other beers and cocktails, they also offer live entertainment almost every night of the week at 9pm and 10pm. Make sure to check their calendar for the full lineup!

Rock & Reilly’s Irish Pub

8911 Sunset Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 360-1400

www.rockandreillys.com



This Sunset Strip watering hole is a great space to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, or grab some drinks any other day of the year! You’ll be instantly greeted by a hipster version of an Irish pub as you walk in. This happening pub offers a wide variety of whiskey cocktails, including their Irish Mule with Reilly’s mothers milk whiskey, Bundaberg ginger beer and a lime wedge, and more, as well as tequila, vodka, and beer flights. And, in the spirit of a great Irish pub, they offer tap beers, including Guinness, Smithwicks, Harp, Kilkenny and others. Bottled beer include PBR, Pacifico, Coors Light, Chimay Red, Cider and more. Hungry? Bite into an Irish Chopped Salad, as well as Irish nachos, Dublin Street Tacos, Pub Chips, corned beef sliders, and a bevy of other eats that won’t disappoint.

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub

575 S. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 935-1577

www.mollymalonesla.com

Molly Malone's has been a favorite local Irish pub in the city for over 40 years. In fact, patrons come here for a true Irish pub style experience. The bar, which is known for its dive bar vibe along along with live performances over the years (Lenny Kravitz, Joan Osborne, Michelle Shocked, Flogging Molly, among many others), is always a sure bet to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, or grab a beer during any other day of the year. Molly Malone's also offers great traditional Irish fare on their menu. Fun fact: the bar has been owned and operated by the same Irish family for over 43 years!





Irish Times

3267 Motor Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90034

Step inside of this dive in the Palms neighborhood of L.A. and you'll be transported into a dimly lit Irish pub with cheap beer, and drinks, and bartenders that are friendly. This no-frills bar offers authentic Celtic music and is known for its regular crowd which frequents it as well.





Dublin’s Irish Pub

815 W 7th St

Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 439-9931

www.dublinsdtla.com

Dublin's Irish Pub is a favorite for the downtown L.A. crowd. It may not be as authentic as other Irish and Dublin-inspired bars, but the dark wood, and TV's that round the Irish themed bar, make it a favorite. Add in their selection of cocktails and beer, and it's a win win.


