Beyoncé Surprises Alvin Ailey Dancers at Rehearsal

By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, reeling from new GRAMMY wins and taking it easy in lieu of her scheduled (and canceled) Coachella performance. So Bey joined her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, on a trip to the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater yesterday and surprised the company onstage following a rehearsal. Food for thought: You never know when Beyoncé is in the crowd, watching your modern dance routine.

Tina shared footage from the visit on Instagram, including the moment unsuspecting performers discovered that they had a superstar in their midst. The crowd also included members of Tina’s Angels, the Knowles matriarch’s mentorship program, which Bey was keen to support. “Thank you for your talent,” she told the dancers.

“When Beyoncé surprises you back stage!!!” she wrote. “The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!!”

Bey took time to pose for a photo with the dancers. See photos and videos from her unscheduled appearance here:

The Alvin Ailey Dancers were spectacular!! My Angels , and the gorgeous Dancers And Beyonce' after the show❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent. With my beautiful Tina's Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day! A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:01pm PST