Carson Daly Mornings Share The Weirdest Videos They’ve Watched On YouTube

March 13, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: YouTube

By Sarah Carroll

YouTube is one of our favorite websites, but if you’re anything like us, then you’ve definitely fallen down the rabbit hole of all the crazy videos you can find online.

We’ve wasted hours watching the weirdest stuff, and sometimes, we don’t even know how we got there in the first place!

Earlier today, the morning show confessed some of the strangest clips we’ve clicked on — including epic fail montages, best hockey fights, and creepy whispering women!

Take a listen below:

