Jennifer Lopez Pleads The Fifth When Asked If Drake Proposed

By Sarah Carroll

Jennifer Lopez is making the rounds to promote her NBC show Shades of Blue. The pop star/actress is normally a pro at handling the press, but she was caught completely off guard by a question Andy Cohen posed to her on his talk show Watch What Happens Live.

Lopez appeared alongside her co-star Ray Liotta to play the game Plead The Fifth. After Liotta answered every question truthfully, it was time for Lopez to answer one tough question of her own.

Lopez recently revealed she’s been proposed to five times. So naturally, Cohen asked her to name someone she turned down.

Without missing a beat, Liotta joked, “Drake, right?” “Shhh! Noo…oh my God” she blurted out, clearly embarrassed.

Check out J. Lo squirm below:

