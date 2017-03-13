Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Tyra Banks Is the New Host of ‘America’s Got Talent’

America’s Got Talent has made it official. Their next host will be…Tyra Banks!

The announcement came as a bit of a surprise considering Marlon Wayans, Tone Bell, and Brandon Mychal Smith were all reportedly in talks to take over the position after Nick Cannon quit unexpectedly.

The supermodel will for sure be amazing at her new gig, considering she has years of experience making people’s dreams come true on her own show America’s Next Top Model.

Perez also talked about…Justin Bieber told a fan “You make me sick” when she tried to take a photo with him, Ed Sheeran will have a guest role on Game of Thrones, James Cameron pushed back the Avatar sequel again to 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting twins via a surrogate, Criss Angel passed out while performing a straightjacket escape act, Scarlett Johansson and her ex-husband can’t agree on custody of their daughter, Pamela Anderson wrote a romantic poem for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and The Vampire Diaries’ Colton Haynes get engaged.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles