The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: 6LACK

By Desiree Bibayan

Get to know the on the rise hip hop artist and why everyone is falling for him. Tune into The BAE Show every Sunday night at 9pm for the best up & coming artist!

6LACK

Atlanta battle rapper turned moody hip hop artist is what has people flocking to 6LACK shows. Pronounced “black,” and born Ricardo Valentine, 6LACK got his moniker from his middle school rap battle days, he might be new to fame, but he’s been making music since his teenage years. A shady record deal is why his album debut got the title, FREE 6LACK, saying adios to bad relationships including old record companies, bad thoughts, and negative girlfriends which is hinted at throughout the album. His powerful somber jam, “Ex Calling” is a low key breakup hit of 2017. 6LACk’s likability comes from the genuineness in his lyrics, each track gives the listener a taste of the troublesome feelings like the frustration of working with a label that only views artists as a sellable image, or the humbleness and shame that comes with experiencing homelessness, and of course, complicated sadness with your ex girl. It’s real, it’s unpretentious, and catchy as hell.