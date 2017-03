Calling all students!  Come down to the Shrine Box Office this Thursday (March 16th) from 12pm-5pm for a $30.00 Student Ticket price to AMPLIFY 2017 featuring Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw, Krewella, Kiiara, Grandtheft & VenessaMichaels

Show is 18+

Bring your campus ID

While supplies last

Cash only