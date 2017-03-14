Booker’s Bachelor Breakdown: Find Out Who Nick Picked

By Sarah Carroll

This season of The Bachelor hasn’t always been the most captivating, but gosh darnit, we’re going to miss our Tuesday morning recaps with our buddy Booker!

And what will we do without our weekly dose of “platinum vagine” Corinne?!

“It’s the death of Monday night! It’s kind of like my Super Bowl,” Booker admitted to Carson Daly this morning on 97.1 AMP Radio.

Alright, we’re warning you now…major spoiler alerts ahead. Stop reading if you don’t want to know how the finale unfolded!

Nick’s no stranger to The Bachelor rodeo. He finished second on not one, but TWO seasons of The Bachelorette and he also completed a stint on the spinoff, Bachelor In Paradise.

So…was the fourth time the charm for Nick?

He had narrowed it down to two completely different women, Raven and Vanessa.

“Are you a Raven? That would be the fun, the breezy, just kind of go with the flow, fly by the seat of your pants kind of gal,” Booker asked. “Or are you a Vanessa? The analytical, practical, kind of overthinking woman.”

Eventually, Nick made his choice and got down on one knee. Despite their sometimes tense interactions, he went with the Canadian special education teacher Vanessa.

“She’s still a challenge and what do boys like? A challenge,” Booker explained. However, he’s not confident their love will last long enough for a trip down the aisle.

Why? Well, the couple’s appearance on After The Final Rose was just plain uncomfortable.

“It was so very awkward. They were like, ‘Well, we haven’t picked a date. And there’s the whole her coming to the country thing.’ Hey! That’s solved if you’re married because you become a United States citizen! No one points that out on the show last night! That just tells me they have no plans on getting married. I don’t believe it’s going to happen.”

Well, there we have it! Another season of The Bachelor has come to an end.

Hopefully, we can convince Booker to recap The Bachelorette when it premieres later this year! In the meantime, you can follow him on Twitter @ChrisBooker!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram