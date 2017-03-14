Couple Stages Fake Murder With Ketchup

By Sarah Carroll

Police charged an Ohio couple for inducing panic after they staged a murder scene and texted the photos to friends and family.

Micah Risner poured ketchup over his girlfriend, Nataleigh Schlette, while she sprawled out in the bath tub. Risner then sent the gruesome photos, claiming he was responsible for her “death.”

Three people who received the message ended up calling police in Sandusky to report the crime. When cops responded to the scene, they realized the entire incident was just a cruel joke.

Both Risner and Schlette pleaded not guilty Friday. Their case is ongoing.

